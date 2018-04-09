5 of the most scenic drives in Arizona

Fill up your gas tank, check your tire pressure, and get out and drive because Arizona is home to some of the most scenic drives across America.

Whether it is the Apache Trail, Historic Route 66 or the gorgeous red rocks of Sedona through Highway 89A, there are tons of beautiful views a quick road trip away.

So go solo or with friends and family. Here are five of the most beautiful scenic drives available in Arizona.

Apache Trail (Highway 88)

Follow in the footsteps of President Theodore Roosevelt and see for yourself why he called the Apache Trail "one of the most spectacular best-worth-seeing sights of the world."

This scenic drive begins in Apache Junction and stops roughly 17 miles later at the Tortilla Flat.

There are tons of sights and places to visit with your family along this route.

Take a stop at the Lost Dutchman State Park or visit the Goldfield Ghost Town right outside of Apache Junction. If you are feeling lucky, hike the Superstition Mountains and see if you can find the Lost Dutchman's long-lost treasure!

Near the end of the travel is Canyon Lake, where you can enjoy a quick dip or some fishing. Lastly, finish it off at the wonderful Tortilla Flat where old Hollywood sets still exist.

Oak Creek Canyon/Red Rocks (Highway 89A)

A trip to Arizona is not complete unless you see what the amazing red rocks of Sedona have to offer.

There is no better way to view them then a scenic drive along Highway 89A, which can take you from Cottonwood to Flagstaff.

This 47-mile trip gives you plenty to see and talk about as you pass the red rocks and travel along the Oak Creek Canyon and Slide Rock State Park.

For the best experience, take the roads less traveled along the way and make sure to stop at plenty of overlooks.

If you need to cool down, try stopping at Oak Creek. It is rated one of the best watering holes in America.

Grand Canyon/Kaibab Plateau (Highway 67)

Looking to visit the Grand Canyon? Then look no further than this wonderful scenic drive that not only takes you to the North Rim but also passes by the Kaibab Plateau.

This scenic drive is a 43-mile, one-hour trek on Highway 67, and it offers two incredible sites in one.

Passing through the Kaibab Plateau you can stop and take several trails and see tons of pines, spruce and Aspen.

At the end of the trip, you will reach the North Rim at the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World.

The best part is, you get to do the drive all over again as you backtrack from the North Rim. This might give you the opportunity to consider driving north to the Zion National Park in Utah if you are feeling extra adventurous.

Tucson Mountain Park and Saguaro National Park

If you are big into the desert scene and love cacti, then this is the scenic drive for you.

Just 30 minutes outside of Tucson, this 17-mile trip takes you through the Saguaro National Park and Tucson Mountain Park.

Like the name suggests, the Saguaro National Park offers tons of views of the famed saguaro cactus. There are tons of other cacti along the roadway into the Tucson Mountain Park.

Like the other drives, this is a great trip if you are interested in hiking. There are several trails along both parks.

Also, you can visit the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum in between.

Historic Route 66

Last but certainly not least, Historic Route 66.

What is there to say that hasn't already been said about this Chicago-to-LA roadway.

Historic Route 66 travels through Flagstaff and gives you a great view of everything Arizona has to offer.

Stop by one of the several small towns along the way to get a look and rural America or continue all the way through to LA, it really is one of the most diverse travels available in all of Arizona.

Just remember to get your kicks while you're on the roadway.

