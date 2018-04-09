PD: Man in crosswalk killed by hit-and-run driver in Phoenix

Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man in a crosswalk and then took off in Phoenix, authorities said.

It happened near 31st Avenue on Camelback Road on Sunday night.

Police said the victim was 21 years old and died at the scene.

Police said the vehicle was described as a light-colored SUV or truck.

Camelback Road is closed from 29th Avenue to about 35th Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.