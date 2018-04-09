PD: 21-year-old GCU student killed by hit-and-run driver while jogging

Phoenix police are looking for the driver who took off after hitting and killing a 21-year-old man in a crosswalk, Sgt. Vincent Lewis said.

Police said A 17-year-old boy was jogging with the 21-year-old man southbound and entered the crosswalk at 31st Avenue and Camelback Road on a green light at approximately 8:20 p.m. on Sunday.

According to witnesses, a white colored SUV drove westbound around other stopped vehicles waiting for their signal to proceed, Lewis said. The SUV, possibly a Ford or Lincoln, passed them and proceeded into the intersection on a red light.

The driver of the SUV struck the 21-year-old man and fled westbound, Lewis said.

The Phoenix Fire Department pronounced him dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was not injured.

The victim has been identified as Taylor White.

A spokesman for Grand Canyon University released this statement about the incident:

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Taylor White, a Grand Canyon University student who died Sunday night when he was struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit and run accident. White and a friend, who live near campus, were jogging at the intersection of 31st Avenue and Camelback when he was struck by the vehicle. White, who is from Colorado Springs, was to be married in two weeks to his fiancé, who is also a GCU student. White’s younger brother also attends GCU.

Camelback Road was closed from 29th Avenue to about 35th Avenue for several hours.

Anyone with information about this vehicle or collision is urged to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or for Spanish 480-TESTIGO. As always, callers may remain anonymous and could earn a reward of up to $1,000.

Editors note: Previous versions of this story had conflicting information, as provided by police about which jogger was hit.

