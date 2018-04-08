Gilbert firefighters rescue person trapped in house fire

Posted: Updated:
(Source: Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department) (Source: Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department)
(Source: Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department) (Source: Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department)
GILBERT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in a house fire Sunday night in Gilbert.

The house fire was reported near S. Higley and Williams Field roads.

One person was able to escape before firefighters arrived. Another person was rescued and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.