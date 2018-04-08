Gilbert firefighters rescue person trapped in house fire

Firefighters rescued a person trapped in a house fire Sunday night in Gilbert.

The house fire was reported near S. Higley and Williams Field roads.

One person was able to escape before firefighters arrived. Another person was rescued and transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Gilbert Fire and Rescue Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Elgin fire update...one trapped victim rescued. Working on second rescue victim. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 9, 2018

Elgin fire update. Fire crews on scene. Reported trapped victims on second floor. Firefighters making way into house for fire attack and rescue operations. PIO responding. — Gilbert Fire Rescue (@GilbertFireDept) April 9, 2018

