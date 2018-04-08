SLIDESHOW: Dozens evacuated due to brush fire near Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Dozens of acres were scorched due to a brush fire east of Flagstaff on Sunday.

The Copley Fire also forced roughly75 people to evacuate their homes.

Investigators said the fire started in a home and then spread to the nearby brush.

