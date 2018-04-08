Death of inmate at ASPC Lewis being investigated as homicide, ADC says

Mark L. Johnson, 34, was found unresponsive in his assigned bunk at Arizona State Prison Complex, Lewis on March 25, according to the ADC. (Source: ADC) Mark L. Johnson, 34, was found unresponsive in his assigned bunk at Arizona State Prison Complex, Lewis on March 25, according to the ADC. (Source: ADC)
Mark Johnson's booking photo. (Source: ADC) Mark Johnson's booking photo. (Source: ADC)
Arizona Department of Corrections criminal investigators said they’re investigating an inmate’s death last week as a suspected homicide.

Mark L. Johnson, 34, was found unresponsive in his assigned bunk at Arizona State Prison Complex, Lewis on March 25, according to the ADC.

The ADC said personnel and responding paramedics performed life-saving procedures until Johnson was taken to a hospital. They also said Johnson’s injuries were consistent with a physical altercation.

Paramedics transported him to Abrazo West Campus Hospital in Goodyear for evaluation and treatment where he stayed until he was pronounced dead at 8:19 p.m. on April 5, according to the ADC.

The death is being investigated as a homicide by ADC Criminal Investigators with the county medical examiner’s office, the ADC said.

While the investigation continues, the ADC said they intend to pursue criminal prosecution of any suspects identified in this case.

