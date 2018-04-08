FD: Amputee rescued from Camelback Mountain after falling 25 feet

Firefighters said the amputee fell 25 feet while hiking on Camelback Mountain. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A man who is a lower leg amputee had to be rescued from Camelback Mountain on Sunday after he fell 25 feet, the Phoenix Fire Department said.

It happened on the Cholla Trail side of the mountain.

According to Capt. Jake Van Hook with the Phoenix Fire Department, the man couldn't use his prosthetic leg because of the fall. Crews had to use a harness to him back up to the trail.

Firefighters then used a big wheel to bring him down the mountain.

He was taken to the hospital for more evaluation and treatment, Van Hook said.

No one else was hurt.

