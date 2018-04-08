Phoenix Mercury to hold tryouts for 2018 Male Practice Squad

The Phoenix Mercury are looking for 10 to 15 players who will get the opportunity to play against Diana Taurasi and Britney Griner. (Source: Phoenix Mercury)

The Phoenix Mercury is looking for skilled male basketball players to join their 2018 male practice squad.

On Saturday, April 21, the Annexus Practice Court at Talking Stick Resort Arena will hold the tryouts for those males 18 years and older who think they have what it takes to be on the 2018 practice squad. Participants will be able to choose from two, hour-long sessions from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. or 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Tryouts will be led by Mercury assistant coach Julie Hairgrove and all participants will receive a free “Male Practice Squad” jersey. The Phoenix Mercury said they're looking for 10 to 15 players who will get the opportunity to play against Women's National Basketball Association all-time leading scorer Diana Taurasi, 2017 WNBA scoring champion Britney Griner and the rest of the 2018 team.

Women are also invited to participate, but under league rules, any woman who tries out will be auditioning for the Mercury's roster.

Tryouts are free and free parking will be available in the Talking Stick Resort Area garage on First Street, just south of Jefferson.

To sign up for tryouts, go to PhoenixMercury.com/mps.

