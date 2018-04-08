Mesa Public Library accepting food to clear overdue fines

From April 9 to April 28, any branch of the Mesa Public Library will accept non-perishable food items to waive overdue book fines. (Source: AP)

It’s National Library Week and to celebrate, Mesa Public Library has teamed up with United Food Bank to give back to their community.

From April 9 to April 28, any branch of the Mesa Public Library will accept non-perishable food items to waive overdue book fines. For each item you bring, $1 will be taken off your sum of fines.

No fines? No problem. Mesa Public Library said they’re happy to accept any donations. According to the library, donations accumulated from this annual event have provided 81,500 pounds of food to United Food Bank over the last eight years.

All donations will be accepted to clear overdue fines only, other charges aren’t eligible.

Mesa Public Library locations include:

For more information, you can go to www.mesalibrary.org

