Brush fire forces evacuation of community east of Flagstaff

The Copley Fire has burned more than 50 acres. (Source: Pam R/Elise Wilson)

A fast-moving brush fire has burned dozens of acres and forced people from a community from their homes east of Flagstaff on Sunday.

The Arizona State Forestry said the Copley Fire had burned 55 acres.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Arizona wildfires]

Officials with the Coconino County Sheriff's Office and Coconino County Emergency Management are evacuating the community of Winona, the agency said.

The fire started in a home and then turned into a brush fire, said Tiffany Davila with the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management. She said the house was a total loss.

Two other houses have been burned, Davila said.

Crews used a bulldozer to help stop the fire and a Department of Public Safety helicopter was used to drop water on the flames from the air.

Nearby housing developments to Winona are on pre-evacuation.

Winona is about 16 miles east of Flagstaff off of Interstate 40.

Investigators said the brush fire was human-caused.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.