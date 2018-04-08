ADOT: Estimated travel times along I-10 limited until late 2019

If you’re heading to downtown Phoenix on east or westbound Interstate 10, you’ve probably noticed the estimated travel times are not being shown on Arizona Department of Transportation overhead message boards. (Source: ADOT)

If you’re heading to downtown Phoenix on east or westbound Interstate 10, you’ve probably noticed the estimated travel times are not being shown on Arizona Department of Transportation overhead message boards.

While it is unusual, there is a reason for this missing information.

With construction to widen the I-10 and create an interchange with the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, in-pavement sensors used to provide these estimates currently can’t detect vehicle movement in the work zones, ADOT said.

Those driving eastbound won’t see these estimates until 35th Avenue after they pass through the work zone. The affected message boards will continue to display crucial information including crashes, restrictions, closures, hazardous weather and law enforcement alerts.

The travel estimates will return to message boards by late 2019 when the South Mountain Freeway is completed. There are 248 message boards in the state highway system with 152 in the Phoenix area.

