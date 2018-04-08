Phoenix PD: 1 person hospitalized after drive-by shooting

(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Phoenix police are investigating after one person was shot near Ninth Street and Broadway Road early Sunday morning. 

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, the victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive. 

Lewis said the shot was fired from a vehicle. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

