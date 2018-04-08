Phoenix PD: 1 person hospitalized after drive-by shooting

Phoenix police are investigating after one person was shot near Ninth Street and Broadway Road early Sunday morning.

According to Sgt. Vince Lewis, the victim was taken to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

Lewis said the shot was fired from a vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.