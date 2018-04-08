Funeral for 2 Arizona children, died after being left in car

Brittany Velasquez is being held on $2 million bond on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5 and Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Two children who died after being left strapped in car seats in a vehicle for 14 hours, allegedly by their mother, have been buried in Superior.

The Casa Grande Dispatch reports the bodies of 2-year-old Lorenzo Velasquez and his 9-month-old sister Brooklyn Velasquez were laid beside each other in the same pearly white casket at their funeral Saturday.

[READ MORE: PCSO: Mother arrested after 2 children found dead inside vehicle in Superior]

The children's mother - 20-year-old Brittany Velasquez - has been indicted on two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of child abuse.

[RELATED: Family of Superior mom accused of killing her children claim she's mentally ill]

Authorities say she was the last person to see her children alive when she left them in a car outside of a family home and went to work on the morning of March 26.

[RELATED: 'Devastated': Aunt of Superior children found dead in car seats speaks about grief]

She has blamed their deaths on someone she said was supposed to be watching them.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.