Tempe celebrates 22nd annual Tour De Tempe bike tour

The City of Tempe celebrated and hosted it's 22nd annual Tour De Tempe at Kiwanis Park Sunday morning.

Over 1,000 bike riders took to the streets to include riding over the Tempe Town Lake Bridge and finalizing their tour back at the park. The city prides itself in being bicycle-friendly and was lead by the City Mayor Mark Mitchell.

"Over 215 miles of bike way for people to use. I'm very proud of Tempe, I'm proud of the community involvement. I think when our community is committed that's what makes us stand apart from the rest of the valley cities," said TaiAnna Yee, a spokesperson for the city.

Polly Baldwin is a school librarian and an avid bike rider who promotes bike riding at Broadmore Elementary School.

"I feel proud. I love riding my bike, we live in a place where we have great temperature and I like to encourage kids to ride bikes and I enjoy it," Baldwin said.

About 10 of her students participated in today's Tour De Tempe.

The city will host its 'Bike to Work' event on April 18, promoting the use of a bicycle as a main way to get to and from work for it's residents.

