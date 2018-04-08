Chef Dad’s Swiss Cheese & Bacon Dip

Chef Dad's Swiss Cheese and Bacon Dip

INGREDIENTS

12 Slices Bacon (cooked and chopped)

12 oz. Brick of Swiss Cheese* (shredded)

8 oz. Cream Cheese (softened)

3/4 Cup Mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. Worcester Sauce

2 Tbsp. Dijon Mustard

1 Tbsp. Horseradish

¼ Cup Scallions (a.k.a. "green onions", green part only, diced)

Salt & Pepper

COOKING

1) Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

2) Cook your bacon until slightly crispy, but not crunchy. Drain on paper towels, let cool then chop into small pieces. Set aside.

3) In a mixing bowl, combine all your ingredients plus about ¼ teaspoon of both salt & pepper.

4) Put in a buttered or sprayed casserole dish and bake for 35-40 minutes or until brown & bubbly.

5) Serve warm with Toasted Baguettes or Crackers. Make sure you put a spoon nearby so your guests can get the dip out of the hot dish.

Cooks Note: This dish can be made a day or two ahead of time, just assemble and be sure to cover with plastic wrap then keep refrigerated (not frozen). Bake it fresh when you’re ready. *You can use Swiss or Gruyere cheese or 6 oz. of each.

