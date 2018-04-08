Home Depot Debbie's tips on installing blinds

Home Depot Debbie has some tips for easy, affordable, readily available blinds that are decorative, help with privacy, cut-able (width only) and especially help with beating our Arizona heat. Here’s some in store, off the shelf options and how to install and shorten them.

Options available in Home Depot stores:

2 inch white faux wood blinds

2 1/2 inch white faux wood blinds

2 inch wood tone faux wood blinds

Cordless cellular shades in white and mocha - 1 inch aluminum and 1 inch vinyl blinds, blackout roller shades, solar shades, vertical blinds, outdoor sun shades

To install horizontal blinds you’ll need the following:

Materials/Tools

Tape measure

Drill

Drill bit and screwdriver bit

Stud finder

Blind

Instructions:

Measure window casing inside to inside to the 1/8 inch, measure 3x’s top, middle and bottom horizontally and twice vertically. No window is square, you’ll use the SHORTEST WIDTH and the LONGEST LENGTH. (We can cut the WIDTH ONLY for you at The Home Depot) -Most window casings are surrounded by wood studs under the drywall, use a stud finder to make sure or use anchors if there’s no wood or for outside mounted blinds.

Install box brackets, screwing them into each side of the window casing towards the front of the casing, almost flush with the front, ensuring they are even at both ends.

Place blind into the box brackets and close brackets.

If the blind is the correct length or close, YOU'RE DONE!

If the blind is too long, it can be shortened:

48” wide blind or smaller:

Pull off bottom tabs

Pull off bottom rail and excess unneeded slats -Cut excess ladder string (Do not cut center strings) -Place bottom rail back on center strings, pulling them through

Tie knots

Place tabs back on and Enjoy!

For shortening blinds over 48" wide, because they are on a pulley system:

Pull off bottom tabs

Pull off bottom rail and excess unneeded slats -Cut excess ladder string, string holding the slats. (Do not cut center strings) (Pull excess string through the top pulley system and shorten control strings)

Place bottom rail back on center strings, pulling them through

Tie knots

Place tabs back on and Enjoy!

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.