Raising Special Kids holds symposium on children with special needs

Christopher Tiffany, Executive Director of Raising Special Kids, came to the organization from the public school system in central Phoenix where he worked as a Special Education Teacher. While in his second year of teaching, his only son was diagnosed with Autism at the age of two.

With knowledge of Special Education as an educator and as a parent, he was drawn to the work of Raising Special Kids and the mission of strengthening families and systems of care to improve outcomes for children with disabilities.

Raising Special Kids provides family support services on an individual level every day to families. By empowering parents with accurate and relevant information, they begin to be able to gather the tools they will need to effectively advocate for their child across systems of care.

The Symposium on Children with Special Health Care Needs is one activity that brings parents and professionals together to hear from leaders in the disability community, both locally and nationally.

Topics for this event will range from how to make and use low-cost assistive devices to discussion on the latest updates to Medicaid changes that families of children with special health care needs may need to be aware of. Our goal for this event is that everyone walks away with new information that they can use and apply in their own lives.

The symposium will be held Thursday, April 12 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Desert Willow Conference Center in Phoenix.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.