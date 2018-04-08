First 100-degree day still a possibility next week

A very warm and sometimes breezy day is ahead, with Valley highs hitting the low 90s Sunday afternoon.

A weather system tracking north of the area Sunday is increasing humidity and kicking up winds, especially for northern Arizona. A Red Flag Warning is in effect for the Arizona/ New Mexico border from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Southwest wind gusts of 30 to 40 mph combined with low relative humidity and dry fuels is creating a high fire danger during this time.

High pressure still in control of the weather pattern is allowing daytime highs to rise about ten degrees warmer than average, although, highs will be slightly cooler that Saturday.

High pressure will strengthen Monday through Wednesday, and as a result, daytime highs around the Valley may reach 100 degrees by Wednesday. In fact, temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday may threaten records. If Phoenix does hit 100, this would be the first time for 2018. The average first 100 degree day is May 2.

A strong trough will put the brakes on the heat Thursday, forcing daytime highs to cool back down to near normal levels. Winds will also be rather gusty again Thursday.

In Phoenix , look for sunny skies and a high of 93 Sunday. The average high for this day is 83. On Monday, the forecast high is 95, with 98 Tuesday and 100 Wednesday. Highs will drop to the mid 80s Thursday and the low 80s Friday. No rain is expected during this period.

