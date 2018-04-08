Kris Pickel takes a spin with Mario Andretti

Racing legend Mario Andretti is being honored this weekend at ISM Raceway, the track where he won the last race of his career, 25 years ago.

Our Kris Pickel took a spin with Andretti, taking a lap around the track with him at about 180 miles an hour.

Pickel asked him if he still gets a thrill when he walks out on the track.

"Absolutely," he said. "I don't think I would be doing it unless I really got a kick out of it."

She also asked him what it was that made him so different from so many others.

"It's passion; love for what you do," he said. "Something I never lacked. Never needed motivation. Just never wanted to quit."

He said that extreme focus is required for racing.

"There are a lot of things going on, but believe me, it is 100 percent concentration on the job," he said.

And he described for us the rush that goes along with the sport.

Interviewing racing legend @MarioAndretti! We went for a spin at 180 mph. The racing legend is being honored at @ISMRaceway tonight. It’s the 25th anniversary of his final career win at #ISM. Super great guy! #azfamily #Honda pic.twitter.com/XWRlRVC8dD — Kris Pickel (@KrisPickelNews) April 7, 2018

