Celebrating Phoenix Pride this weekend

On Sunday, thousands will take to the streets for the Bank of America 2018 Phoenix Pride Parade.

The parade is designed to bring the LGBTQ and allied communities together for camaraderie and celebration.

The parade draws over 2,000 participants with decorated vehicles, colorful floats and thousands of walkers.

With more than 15,000 spectators expected, the parade features Grand Marshals, local luminaries, music, and fun along the Third Street route from Thomas to Indian School.

The Parade concludes at Steele Indian School Park..

The event raises funds for Phoenix Pride and the Pride Community Grants and Scholarships Programs.

The parade will take place starting at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 8.

The following streets will be closed starting at 7 a.m.: Third Street between Palm Lane and Indian School Road

Indian School Road between Central Avenue and Seventh Street

All cross streets will be closed along the route as the parade proceeds.

Local and business access will be maintained. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control.

All streets will open to normal traffic by 2 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

On Saturday, thousands gathered for Phoenix Pride Festival.

It's one of the largest pride festivals in the country.

Those attending the community event say it is all about acceptance.

The festival features food, fun, and multiple stages of entertainment.

Bud Light Main Stage headliners included Bebe Rexha (Saturday) and Berlin featuring Terri Nunn (Sunday).

More than 35,000 festivalgoers from throughout the Valley and Arizona were expected to attend.

The family-friendly event continues Sunday from noon to 9 p.m. at Steele Indian School Park.

