Man killed dead after hit-and-run collision in Phoenix

A man was killed after a hit-and-run collision in Phoenix, fire officials said.

The collision was reported near 16th Street and Highland Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police said the victim is a 44-year-old man who died at the scene.

Police said they are looking for a dark SUV that fled from the scene.

Police said Highland Avenue will be closed from 16th Street east to State Route 51.

