'April Pools Day' promotes water safety

The City of Tempe hosted April Pools Day Saturday to kick off its pool season and encourage families to swim safely by taking swim lessons and CPR.

Today, an estimated 500 people filled the Kiwanis Recreation Center's indoor wave pool.

Admission was free.

Kids and parents had a chance to interact with water safety activities, CPR demonstrations, swim lessons, and Tempe's Fire Medical and Rescue Team.

"Water safety is a priority, wherever you go, whether it's a pool, lake, or ocean, that's the priority. Be aware, know your surroundings, know how to swim," said Tempe Aquatics Coordinator Kay Horner.

The event was held on the same day a one-year-old boy was pulled from a pool in north Phoenix.

Firefighters say the child may have crawled through a doggie door to access the pool.

He was rushed to the hospital.

