Firefighters rescue ducklings from storm drain

Some Oregon firefighters saved the day for two little ducklings who found themselves in a tight spot.

The ducklings had gotten stuck in a storm drain.

A nearby gas station attendant heard the ducklings and notified the fire department.

The mother of the two ducklings was to nowhere to be found, so the firefighters brought the babies back to a pond near their fire station.

Upon being released, the pair quickly connected with a new family and swam off into the pond.

Local 1159 firefighters from @clackamasfire Station 16 in Oregon City successfully rescued 2 duckling from a storm drain today and reunited them with their mother. Strong work Truck 316. #iaff1159 @KGWNews @KATUNews @KOINNews @fox12oregon @ORfirefighters pic.twitter.com/MyhIt5nozG — IAFF Local 1159 (@iaff1159) April 8, 2018

