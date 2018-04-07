Police searching for man who carjacked victim at Arizona Mills Mall

Police say they are searching for a man who assaulted and carjacked a person Saturday evening at a mall in Tempe.

The victim arrived at the Arizona Mills Mall to sell a 2005 Nissan 350Z. The suspect pulled out a handgun and struck the victim in the head, according to the Tempe Police Department.

The victim's injuries are not life threatening, police said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

No additional information was immediately available.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.