This was the hottest day of the year so far!

It may only be early April, but the weather is sure starting to remind us of summer.

The high temperature at Sky Harbor Airport Saturday afternoon was 94 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

This makes it the hottest day of the year so far.

And more heat is on the way,

It could hit a hundred degrees by next Wednesday.

But after that, we could see a slight cooldown, and head back into the 80s by next weekend.

