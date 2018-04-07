Phoenix PD: 2 Oportun Loan locations struck by same suspects

Phoenix police are asking the public's help in finding two suspects from an overnight robbery on Monday April 2.

The suspect is seen entering the store and gets situated before turning to the camera for a quick thumbs up, then goes to work with his drill.

This happened at an Oportun loan business on 19th and Dunlap avenues and another Oportun was also hit at Central and Southern avenues.

"They broke into two of the same type of business in the same night and they brought with them the tools they thought they needed to get into the safe," said Sgt. Jamie Rothschild of Silent Witness.

The thieves got into the safe and took the cash inside. Police are looking for a black man who was wearing black clothes, hat and shoes. Another man was with him was also dressed all in black.

If you know anything about these break ins at these Oportun loan locations you could get a cash reward. Call Silent Witness at 480-Witness.

