Easy plants for desert landscaping

If you're looking for beautiful plants for your desert landscaping, but you're not the best gardener, don't worry!

Garden Guy has put together a list of the easiest plants to take care of that provide gorgeous desert landscaping.

Bougainvillea

This type of flower does very well in a desert climate and it's almost impossible to kill. Garden Guy says the worse you treat this plant, the better it blooms! The flower requires no fertilization and not much water. In fact, some people overwater these plants, so do be careful. The bougainvillea does shed a lot, so don't plant it near a pool or an area that you need to keep clean.

Honeysuckle

The honeysuckle also does well in our hot temperatures and they attract those cute hummingbirds! Garden Guy says to plant honeysuckle against a wall and make sure it is facing south. This plant requires a lot of sun so a south facing area will give it all the light it needs.

Tombstone Rose

The tombstone rose doesn't need a lot of fertilization and it blooms really well. This rose is usually available in yellow or white and it loves the dry desert air.

Angelita Daisy

These daisies are not native to Arizona but they do really well in dry, rocky soil. These flowers are super easy and don't require a lot of care. They do well in either a pot or right in the ground.

Happy planting!

