Easy plants for desert landscaping

Easy plants for desert landscapingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Reaction after FBI shuts down classified ad site Backpage.com
VIDEO: Reaction after FBI shuts down classified ad site Backpage.com
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been seized and shut down by the FBI. Backpage.com has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates sex trafficking on their adult ads page.More >
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been seized and shut down by the FBI. Backpage.com has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates sex trafficking on their adult ads page.More >
Man accidentally shot in head on Facebook Live
Man accidentally shot in head on Facebook Live
(Source: Click2Houston via CNN)More >
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
A teen from Utah said she was driven to Arizona and kept as a captive pet and sexually assaulted.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor tralier closes Phoenix intersection
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor tralier closes Phoenix intersection75th Avenue is closed between Buckeye Road and Lower Buckeye Road following a serious crash involving a big rig and a car.More >
VIDEO: Court appearance for mom after her daughter ate THC butter
VIDEO: Court appearance for mom after her daughter ate THC butter
A Tempe mom made her first court appearance Friday. Alaina Limpert was arrested after her daughter ate mace and cheese made with THC butter.More >
A Tempe mom made her first court appearance Friday. Alaina Limpert was arrested after her daughter ate mace and cheese made with THC butter.More >