Guitar Wars: A collector's draw to guitars and Star Wars

Maybe it’s because I am a Gen Xer, or a guitar player, or just a dork, but my two favorite things to see at auction are guitars and Star Wars figures. Heck, toys and musical instruments in general always draw me in and I am not alone in this Universe. The dork is strong in this one.

As you might know, I often write about Millennials not wanting the Boomers' stuff in the future. However, if we’re talking here and now, Gen Xers are the current collectors and they want what they loved as kids. So, the competition for those toys, collectibles and trinkets are fierce.

As I love to say, everyone wants their childhood back. That’s one of the strongest draws psychologically to a collector. Either what you had as a kid and remember fondly, or what you couldn’t afford when you did not have disposable income. I love the term disposable income, like anyone really has it at their disposal. Let’s say discretionary. That will make me sound so much smarter as we go along.

To get to it, first generation Star Wars figures and rare vintage guitars are selling on the secondary market for a premium right now. A discerning collector sees these amazing finds as an investment and trends show, they are.

Spiking prices and historic trends prove it, so I always caution when you see what’s going on right now it’s the time to cash in.

Here’s the lowdown: a few rare carded Star Wars figures are selling for $25,000 or more and a multipack of seven figurines from "The Empire Strikes Back," originally sold exclusively in the Sears chains in Canada, is bringing in $32,500.

For guitars, a Les Paul is bringing $237,000, a Gibson Flying V is realizing $180,000 and a Fender Telecaster realizing $375,000. None of these guitars even belonged to famous people! Just simply rare and desirable. Again, to people with "disposable income."

Although, who wouldn’t want the guitar owned by their favorite shredder? I try not to bring these up because they are often, completely unaffordable. Such as Bob Dylan’s Stratocaster for $965,000. Yeah, I didn’t add a zero. Or Jerry Garcia’s Wolf for $1,900,000. I’ll take two of them please.

Question... are they really worth that much? Let us quote Obi Won here, "You will find many of the truths we cling" to in life, "depend greatly on our own point of view."

I bet, many are hedging their bets and waiting to see where the market is headed, but this is a cautionary tale. Will there be a regret years later, when they go to cash in?

This is often the story, such as the collectors who purchased rare antiques in the 1960s and 70s and didn’t sell in the 1990s when they were hot and now are stuck with a pile of beautiful, worthless collectibles. Or, could these be the next Picasso’s, where the sky is the limit? You tell me...later.



