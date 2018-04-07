Jaime's Local Love: The Great Gadsby Bakery where baking is a family affair

The Great Gadsby Bakery is a family run European bakery located in Gilbert Towne Square.

Hailing from London, England, this quaint business may be new on the radar, but head baker Julie Gadsby has been baking for 30 years and running her business professionally for a decade.

While business was booming in England, Julie and her husband decided to move their family across the pond and make a go of things here in the Valley.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Jaime's Local Love]

After almost five years of home baking, the Gadsby family was finally able to move the bakery into a storefront, where they have now been for the past year.

Julie bakes at home as well-- always making a homemade cake for each of her 9 children every birthday. They range in ages from 33 to 15.

The Great Gadsby Bakery

(480) 800-7416

1030 S. Gilbert Rd Unit #1 Gilbert AZ 85296

Facebook: The Great Gadsby Bakery

Instagram: @thegreatgadsbybakery

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.