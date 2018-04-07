Arizona Cardinals hold cheerleader tryouts in Glendale

The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders will be hosting open tryouts for the 2018 squad Saturday and Sunday, April 7-8 at the University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale.

Tryouts are open to those 18 years and older. Applicants were encouraged to complete the online registration by Wednesday, April 4. All rounds of competition are closed to the public.

More information about the Cardinals cheerleaders, the audition process and the online application can be found at www.azcardinals.com/auditions and on Twitter.

The Cardinals cheerleaders perform at all home games and also make an impact in the community by attending over 200 events throughout the year.

