1-year-old found unresponsive in north Phoenix

1-year-old found unresponsive in north PhoenixPosted: Updated:
Backpage.com shut down by FBI
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been shut down by the FBI. Agents also raided the Sedona home of Michael Lacey, the founder of Backpage.com.More >
Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
Mom arrested after Tempe toddler ate mac and cheese made with THC butter
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
Phoenix man arrested in Mexico for murder after 5 years on the run
A Phoenix man has been arrested in Mexico for the 2013 murder of his wife after he spent five years on the run.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Scottsdale Unified approves $180K in severance agreements for embattled administrators
The elected board of the Scottsdale Unified School District approved severance agreements totaling $180,000 with its embattled superintendent and chief operations officer Friday.More >
PD: 1 dead, another injured following crash involving semi-truck in Phoenix
75th Avenue is closed between Buckeye Road and Lower Buckeye following a serious crash involving a big rig and a car.More >
Dirty Dining April 6: Toxic chemicals and cold medicine kept next to food
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix
A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
VIDEO: Reaction after FBI shuts down classified ad site Backpage.com
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been seized and shut down by the FBI. Backpage.com has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates sex trafficking on their adult ads page.More >
Man accidentally shot in head on Facebook Live
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
A teen from Utah said she was driven to Arizona and kept as a captive pet and sexually assaulted.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor tralier closes Phoenix intersection
VIDEO: Crash involving tractor tralier closes Phoenix intersection75th Avenue is closed between Buckeye Road and Lower Buckeye Road following a serious crash involving a big rig and a car.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher who had sex with teen student to be arraigned
A Goodyear teacher who had sex with one of her teen students is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2GGDgzpMore >
