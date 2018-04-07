1-year-old found unresponsive in north Phoenix

A 1-year-old boy has been hospitalized after he was found unresponsive at a north Phoenix home Saturday morning, according to Phoenix Fire Department.

The incident was first called out as a drowning. Capt. William Benedict said when crews arrived at the home near Cave Creek and Grovers roads, they found the boy unresponsive in the garage area.

Crews said bystanders were already administering CPR when they arrived. The boy was rushed to Phoenix Children's Hospital and is currently in extremely critical condition.

The incident is now under investigation by Phoenix police, Benedict said.

