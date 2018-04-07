Country singer Jason Aldean visits Arizona woman shot in Las Vegas massacre

Country singer Jason Aldean paid a special visit to a very special fan on his way to perform in Florence, Arizona for the Country Thunder music festival.

Aldean stopped by the Barrow Neurological Institute in Phoenix to visit Jovanna Calzadillas, an Arizona woman who was one of the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting that occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival last October.

Aldean was a headliner at the festival and was in the middle of his performance when a gunman opened fire on the crowd.

Calzadillas was attending the festival with her husband, a Salt River police officer, when she was shot in the head. Doctors didn't think Calzadillas would survive, but the Barrow Neurological Institute said she has made an amazing recovery.

Barrow posted a photo of the couple with Aldean Friday and that photo shows just how far Calzadillas has come.

