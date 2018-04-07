First 100 of 2018 possible next week

Very warm temperatures and breezy winds are on tap for Saturday as high pressure remains over the region, but a trough tracks just north of the state.

An unstable air mass produced by these two features may lead to a thunderstorm or two from the Mogollon Rim northward. In the Valley, look for partly cloudy skies.

Winds will be breezy both Saturday and Sunday, with Wind Advisories in effect for northern Arizona from noon Saturday to 2 a.m. Sunday. Southwest wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph are possible. The Valley may have occasional gusts of 20 to 30 mph.

Skies will be sunny Sunday and temperatures will be slightly cooler.

High pressure strengthens Monday through next Wednesday, potentially bringing the first 100-degree highs of 2018 for the Valley.

A strong trough is expected to bring a fast cool down Thursday and Friday. Winds are also expected to kick up again.

For Phoenix, look for a high of 94 Saturday, 92 Sunday, 94 Monday, 99 Tuesday and 100 Wednesday, with a high of 88 Thursday and 82 Friday. The average high for this time of the year is 83 degrees.

