First 100 of 2018 possible next week

First 100 of 2018 possible next weekPosted: Updated:
Arizona's Family Weather BlogMore>>
-
Like to keep an eye on the sky?
Like to keep an eye on the sky?
Love to keep an eye on the sky? Have a passion for weather? Just in time for the start of the monsoon season here in Arizona, there are some great opportunities to get involved in the meteorology community.More >
Love to keep an eye on the sky? Have a passion for weather? Just in time for the start of the monsoon season here in Arizona, there are some great opportunities to get involved in the meteorology community.More >
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
A blue moon: Not so rare in 2018
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
Blue moons typically occur once every 2.8 years. And that's what started the term “once in a blue moon.”More >
The secret humidor of Chase Field
The secret humidor of Chase Field
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.More >
A humidor is being used to treat baseballs at Chase Field for the 2018 season and it's going to change the game.More >
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
5 facts to make you hate mosquitoes even more
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.More >
The weather is warming up and that means the return of the dreaded mosquito! We have to deal with them every spring and summer in Arizona and they can cause a whole host of issues.More >
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Hot holiday ahead! The climatology of Easter in Phoenix
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.More >
Got outdoor plans this Easter weekend? Get ready for the hottest days we've seen so far this year! Here's a look at how this weekend's Easter forecast compares to Easter in the Phoenix area in years past.More >
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days at CBS News in the Big Apple
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
A few days in the big city! The other day I took a trip to New York City along with my team members of CBS 5 This Morning.More >
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
My favorite spring spots to take out-of-towners with kids
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
We recently had one of the best spring breaks I can remember! Our cousins came to visit from Texas, and we had so much fun exploring all that there is to do this time of year in the Valley. Here are a few of our favorite spots.More >
Taste of Tennessee
Taste of Tennessee
Taste of Tennessee
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Nashville, Tennessee is the home of country music and some of the best southern food I have ever had.More >
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
Breezy, windy... so what’s the difference?
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
The winds were really moving out there in the Valley on Thursday. So was it breezy or windy?More >
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Why is Baseline Road called Baseline Road?
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Baseline Road is an important part of Arizona's growth. Here's why.More >
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Spring has sprung, or has it?
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Welcome to spring! March 1 marks the transition to warmer weather in Arizona. There's also another start to spring, meteorologist April Warnecke explains.More >
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Backpage.com shut down by FBI
Backpage.com shut down by FBI
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been shut down by the FBI. Agents also raided the Sedona home of Michael Lacey, the founder of Backpage.com.More >
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been shut down by the FBI. Agents also raided the Sedona home of Michael Lacey, the founder of Backpage.com.More >
Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona
Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
Phoenix man arrested in Mexico for murder after 5 years on the run
Phoenix man arrested in Mexico for murder after 5 years on the run
A Phoenix man has been arrested in Mexico for the 2013 murder of his wife after he spent five years on the run.More >
A Phoenix man has been arrested in Mexico for the 2013 murder of his wife after he spent five years on the run.More >
Mom arrested after Tempe toddler ate mac and cheese made with THC butter
Mom arrested after Tempe toddler ate mac and cheese made with THC butter
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
A Tempe mom was arrested after police say her child ate mac and cheese made with THC butter. THC is a chemical in cannabis. Alaina Marie Limpert, 25, was booked on one count of child abuse.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
Man shot in head as friends played with gun on Facebook Live, police say
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
A Houston man was shot in the head after his friend accidentally fired a gun inside a parked car, police said.More >
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Scottsdale Unified approves $180K in severance agreements for embattled administrators
Scottsdale Unified approves $180K in severance agreements for embattled administrators
The elected board of the Scottsdale Unified School District approved severance agreements totaling $180,000 with its embattled superintendent and chief operations officer Friday.More >
The elected board of the Scottsdale Unified School District approved severance agreements totaling $180,000 with its embattled superintendent and chief operations officer Friday.More >
woman-struck-hit-and-run-west-phoenix
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix
Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix
A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.More >
Dirty Dining April 6: Toxic chemicals and cold medicine kept next to food
Dirty Dining April 6: Toxic chemicals and cold medicine kept next to food
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors." According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations.More >
Heart-wrenching obituary for 12-year-old girl exposes 'the ugly truth of bullying'
Heart-wrenching obituary for 12-year-old girl exposes 'the ugly truth of bullying'
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
VIDEO: Reaction after FBI shuts down classified ad site Backpage.com
VIDEO: Reaction after FBI shuts down classified ad site Backpage.com
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been seized and shut down by the FBI. Backpage.com has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates sex trafficking on their adult ads page.More >
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been seized and shut down by the FBI. Backpage.com has been under investigation for years for claims that the site facilitates sex trafficking on their adult ads page.More >
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
A teen from Utah said she was driven to Arizona and kept as a captive pet and sexually assaulted.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher who had sex with teen student to be arraigned
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher who had sex with teen student to be arraigned
A Goodyear teacher who had sex with one of her teen students is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2GGDgzpMore >
A Goodyear teacher who had sex with one of her teen students is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2GGDgzpMore >
VIDEO: Court appearance for mom after her daughter ate THC butter
VIDEO: Court appearance for mom after her daughter ate THC butter
A Tempe mom made her first court appearance Friday. Alaina Limpert was arrested after her daughter ate mace and cheese made with THC butter.More >
A Tempe mom made her first court appearance Friday. Alaina Limpert was arrested after her daughter ate mace and cheese made with THC butter.More >
Elmore County teen sentenced in accomplice liability case
Elmore County teen sentenced in accomplice liability case