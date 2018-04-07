PD: 1 dead, another injured following crash involving semi-truck in Phoenix

One person has died and another person is hurt following a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

At around 2 a.m., a car was traveling southbound near 75th Avenue and Buckeye Road when they collided with a semi-trailer that was turning left into a private drive, according to Phoenix police.

The passenger in the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-trailer did not suffer any significant injuries and remained on scene, police said.

At this time, 75th Avenue is closed between Buckeye Road and Lower Buckeye Road.

Police say that impairment may be a factor in the crash.

