Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run collision in west Phoenix

A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run collision Friday night in west Phoenix, firefighters said.

The collision was reported near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.

Phoenix police said they do not have a specific description of the vehicle involved in the collision yet.

Police said the collision did not occur in the crosswalk.

No additional information was immediately available.

