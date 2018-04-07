Scottsdale PD stages active shooter scene in Old Town club

Posted: Updated:
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -

Scottsdale Police staged a unique training scenario at a nightclub in Old Town this week, designed to put officers in situations as close to 'real life' as possible.

"We have a large entertainment district, so putting officers through training in the environment where we could have an incident with help prepare us," Officer Kevin Watt said.

The training scenario was designed to mimic the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Students from Scottsdale Community College played victims. Many were covered in fake blood, screaming for help as an active shooter held some hostage.

Officers went in, with guns drawn, and firefighters treated victims.

"I thought you'd help people with head injuries first, but I learned they have to disarm the threat first," Tejha Fortino, one of the students said.

Inside, officers confronted blinding lights, smoke from a machine, and blaring music, just as they would in a real club.

"It's reality-based training. We're trying to get away from the typical training environment and start to operate in the environment where we'd face these problems," Officer Watt said.

"It's scary for them. They don't know what they're walking into. They have to go for the bad guy first and have to walk past people hurt and screaming and I can't imagine how hard that is,"  said Abigale Haynie, another student who played a victim, and hopes to become an officer one day.
 

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Jared DillinghamJared anchors the weekend newscasts at 5, 6, 9 and 10pm on both 3TV and CBS5. He also reports during the week for both stations.

Click to learn more about Jared.

Jared Dillingham

Over his decade in Phoenix, Jared has worked all shifts at 3TV, including a yearlong stint anchoring the weekend morning show.

Since 2007, Jared has covered everything from Senator John McCain's campaign for president, to the Jodi Arias trial, to the largest wildfire in Arizona history.

Jared grew up in New York, and graduated from Syracuse University with degrees in broadcast journalism and political science.

After internships at News12 Long Island and NBC in Washington, DC, Jared moved to beautiful "Big Sky Country." He spent a year at KRTV in Great Falls, Montana, before moving to KREM in Spokane, Washington.

The Valley has truly become "home" for Jared. He lives in Phoenix, and spends his mornings listening to as many news/political podcasts as possible, while walking his (now elderly) rescue dogs, Gabby and Bree.

On his days off, Jared can be found at any of the local restaurants which have popped up in the city since he first moved here, or hiking Piestewa Peak or Camelback Mountain.

He also travels as much as possible and runs a blog with advice on visiting cities around the world.

Hide bio