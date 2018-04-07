Scottsdale PD stages active shooter scene in Old Town club

Scottsdale Police staged a unique training scenario at a nightclub in Old Town this week, designed to put officers in situations as close to 'real life' as possible.

"We have a large entertainment district, so putting officers through training in the environment where we could have an incident with help prepare us," Officer Kevin Watt said.

The training scenario was designed to mimic the Pulse Nightclub shooting in Orlando.

Students from Scottsdale Community College played victims. Many were covered in fake blood, screaming for help as an active shooter held some hostage.

Officers went in, with guns drawn, and firefighters treated victims.

"I thought you'd help people with head injuries first, but I learned they have to disarm the threat first," Tejha Fortino, one of the students said.

Inside, officers confronted blinding lights, smoke from a machine, and blaring music, just as they would in a real club.

"It's reality-based training. We're trying to get away from the typical training environment and start to operate in the environment where we'd face these problems," Officer Watt said.

"It's scary for them. They don't know what they're walking into. They have to go for the bad guy first and have to walk past people hurt and screaming and I can't imagine how hard that is," said Abigale Haynie, another student who played a victim, and hopes to become an officer one day.



