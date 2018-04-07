Hot housing market is leading to more opportunities for home stagers

Hot housing market is leading to more opportunities for home stagersPosted: Updated:
Teen laughs before judge hands down 65-year prison sentence
LaKeith Smith, 19, laughed as a judge's comment during his sentencing Thursday. He'll spend 65 years in prison for felony murder, armed burglary, second-degree theft, and third-degree theft.More >
Backpage.com shut down by FBI
Classifieds website Backpage.com has been shut down by the FBI. Agents also raided the Sedona home of Michael Lacey, the founder of Backpage.com.More >
Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
A Goodyear teacher accused of sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student pleaded not guilty in court Friday morning.More >
Tucson police chief pulled over in traffic stop
A Tucson police officer pulls over a car for running a late yellow light and that driver happened to be his boss.More >
Heart-wrenching obituary for 12-year-old girl exposes 'the ugly truth of bullying'
The family of a bullied 12-year-old girl used her obituary to describe the intense pain she suffered before taking her own life.More >
Teen speaks after being kept as 'pet,' sexually assaulted in Arizona
Kiara Holm was 17 years old, living in St. George, Utah, last June when she got into the car of a man she met on the app, Whisper.More >
Snake experts warn of glue traps catching more than just bugs
It was a sticky situation. A Valley homeowner called for help after finding a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap. Experts ask everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hidingMore >
DES employee, Phoenix cop accused in theft of cash and guns
An employee with the Department of Economic Security (DES) and her husband, a Phoenix police officer, were arrested for theft, fraud and money laundering among other charges by Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers Wednesday.More >
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
A woman accused of decapitating a 7-year-old boy with a kitchen knife in a rural western New York home has been charged with second-degree murder.More >
Phoenix man arrested in Mexico for murder after 5 years on the run
A Phoenix man has been arrested in Mexico for the 2013 murder of his wife after he spent five years on the run.More >
Auto body shop has Phoenix area man's car for 2 years
And, even though the man says he's almost paid for the job in full, he still doesn't have his car.More >
Ashlee DeMartino is excited to finally be back in her hometown of Phoenix.
Click to learn more about Ashlee.
Ashlee DeMartino
Weekend Weather Anchor
An award-winning journalist, Ashlee has worn many hats in her career, one-woman-band, executive producer, anchor, reporter and morning traffic reporter. However, her main focus and passion is weather.
As a Weather Anchor Ashlee has seen the power and destruction of mother-nature up close and personal, reporting on ravaging wildfires, devastating floods, 100 car pile ups in the fog and the rare snow and ice storm on the Las Vegas Strip.
Ashlee graduated from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and is currently enrolled at Mississippi State University in the Geosciences program finishing her degree in Meteorology.
Fun Facts About Ashlee
- Former Arizona Cardinals Cheerleader
- Worked for Mattel as Barbie
- Dancing with the Las Vegas Stars Champion
- World Traveler
- Wine and Chocolate connoisseur…never met a carb she didn’t like
- Cat named Tino
Scottsdale PD stages active shooter scene in Old Town club
Scottsdale Police staged a unique training scenario at a nightclub in Old Town this week, designed to put officers in situations as close to 'real life' as possible.More >
Scottsdale company uses tech to pull water out of thin air
Zero Mass Water is changing the way people around the world are getting the most important resource on the planet.More >
Hot housing market is leading to more opportunities for home stagers
"The housing market in the valley is excellent right now. We are getting back into a lot of multi offer situations there are a lot of lotto situations at model homes" said Shelly Nemeth, a real estate agent and interior designer.More >
A/C companies starting busy season early
Air Conditioning companies are starting their busy season earlier than expected.More >
Elmore County teen sentenced in accomplice liability case
VIDEO: Tucson officer pulls over police chief
A Tucson police officer pulls over a car for running a late yellow light and that driver happened to be his boss.More >
VIDEO: Insect glue traps could be creating a hazard... for snakes
After a Valley homeowner found a rattlesnake in her garage stuck to a glue trap, experts are asking everyone to be careful with glue traps now that spring has brought all the critters out of hiding.More >
RAW VIDEO: Goodyear teacher charged with having sex with teen student pleads not guilty
Brittany Zamora, a Goodyear teacher accused of having sex with a 13-year-old student, pleaded not guilty to all charges Friday morning. [FULL STORY]More >
VIDEO: Teen spoke about a horrific ordeal when she kept as a captive 'pet'
A teen from Utah said she was driven to Arizona and kept as a captive pet and sexually assaulted.More >
VIDEO: Goodyear teacher who had sex with teen student to be arraigned
A Goodyear teacher who had sex with one of her teen students is scheduled to be arraigned Friday morning. Story: http://bit.ly/2GGDgzpMore >
