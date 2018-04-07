Hot housing market is leading to more opportunities for home stagers

"The housing market in the valley is excellent right now. We are getting back into a lot of multi offer situations there are a lot of lotto situations at model homes" said Shelly Nemeth, a real estate agent and interior designer.

Twenty years in the business, Nemeth is a hybrid -- part real estate agent, part interior designer. She not only lists your home, but stages it as well.

"We come in and try to maximize the lay out of your home and try to give you the best look," said Nemeth.

Appealing to a bigger buying audience. Nemeth works with the furniture you have and brings in pieces to add to the overall look.

One of the inexpensive staging you can do to your home is adding a 3-D textured wall to one of your rooms.

"Give ya a little cutting edge of ya know a better bottom line everyone wants more for their home," said Nemeth.

Buyers benefit with a more updated and on trend home, while the sellers benefit.

"Basically profit we will pretty much guarantee that if you stage a home and someone else doesn't you'll get a 10 percent return" said Nemeth.

Stagers work with vendors to rent pieces, but also own a lot of their own as well. The cost to stage a home can vary.

"I would say the average for a 2,500 square foot home would cost $2,000-$2,500, or you could list with me and we don't charge you anything to do it," said Nemeth.

In a city with a year-round steady housing market, it only peaks for staggers during the summer months.

And the trend to help with fast resale is also moving into commercial properties, small apartments and high rise condos.

