Scottsdale Unified approves $180K in severance agreements for embattled administrators

The elected board of the Scottsdale Unified School District approved severance agreements totaling $180,000 with its embattled superintendent and chief operations officer Friday, despite protests from parents and teachers who wanted to see the administrators fired.

The board voted 4-1 to approve the settlements with Superintendent Dr. Denise Birdwell and COO Louis Hartwell that will immediately end their employment, and prevent either side from suing each other in the future.

In a roll call vote, the majority of board members cited the potential costs of pursuing a termination case, which could span months. Some board members fought back tears as they explained their votes.

"I'm having a real hard time with this," said board member Allyson Beckham.

Pam Kirby cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she could not support the agreements because of the claims waivers, which were added at the request of the attorney representing the administrators.

"Our position is that the economics justify the settlement," said Joel Sannes, an attorney for the district. "It's hard to see an economic resolution that's better than these settlements."

Under the agreement, Birdwell will receive $150,000. Hartwell will receive $30,000.

Before the meeting, parents and teachers described the settlements as "pay-offs." Several protesters held signs before the special board meeting with phrases like "no cash 4 criminals" and "we are watching."

"Money will go into the pockets of people who are subject to investigations both in the district and outside," said teacher Bert te Velde.

"Those are the students that we're now teaching with these kinds of examples?" he added. "Basically we're giving them the example of corruption?"

The Arizona Attorney General's Office confirmed in February it has an open criminal investigation involving the district, but no criminal charges have been filed. In March, the district announced it would attempt to terminate Birdwell and Hartwell for cause, and unveiled a lengthy list of legal and policy violations in a procedural document called a "statement of charges."

"I think it's unconscionable with all of the charges brought forth against this administration and these two individuals for a penny to be spent on paying them off to leave," said Ian Stephan, a teacher and vice president of the Scottsdale Education Association.

