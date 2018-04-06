A/C companies starting busy season early

Air Conditioning companies are starting their busy season earlier than expected.

“We’re so much busier than last year,” said Ken Smith, a technician with Cool Touch Air Conditioning. “Our dispatchers are on the phone constantly.”

Smith said it’s because of the earlier warm up. Temps are forecast to be higher than 90 degrees for several consecutive days.

Smith said the time is now to check if your cooling unit is working or make an appointment for a routine maintenance check.

Depending on who you call, it could take more than a month to book an appointment. That’s because broken a/c units take priority over maintenance calls.

Cooling experts said one of the main reasons people's air conditioning units break is because they slacked on preventative maintenance.

Smith said the best thing a homeowner can do to is change the air filter once a month.

“Actually, with a dirty filter, you can freeze a unit up, you can burn out a compressor, burn out the motor. It’s like running around the block trying to breathe out of a straw,” he explained.

If your air conditioning is blowing hot air, he recommended turning it off and keeping it off.

