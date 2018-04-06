Police department hires its first 'police cat'

Photo by Sgt. Meghan Lehman of the Troy PD

Put your paws up!

The police department in Troy, Michigan has "hired' its first police cat.

The department held a cat-ting.. er, casting call this week for the new addition.

Back on March 6, the department put the call out on Twitter saying if they got 10,000 followers by April, the chief said they could get a police cat.

Just over a week later, the department surpassed that goal.

On Friday, officers "interviewed" five kittens from the Michigan Humane Society.

We wonder if they took paw prints?

They selected a little cutie who will start the job as soon as he gains a little weight.

The cat will be used for therapeutic purposes and make public appearances.

Sgt. Meghan Lehman says the department also wants to promote pet adoptions from area shelters.

Trying to broker this deal now: If we get 10,000 followers by April, we want a police cat. If you support this important public safety initiative, follow us & RT #BigGoals #PoliceCatAssociationofAmerica pic.twitter.com/g4myDGVIYh — Troy Police Dept. (@TroyMI_Police) March 6, 2018

