MCSO Deputy steps in to help panhandler mom

So I told her, I said, ‘you’re gonna go home tonight',” Pittmann said. (Source: MCSO Facebook)

Deputies Pittmann and Mascorro took the two grocery shopping to stock up on snacks for the trip back home. (Source: MCSO Facebook)

A call for service from Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jennifer Pittmann turned into an act of kindness that changed a woman’s life. (Source: MCSO Facebook)

After a broken-down truck left a woman and her 2-year-old stranded with no choice but to panhandle, deputy Pittmann stepped in. Pittmann said they were just trying to save up to get two tickets back home to Mississippi.

"She was down to one package of Saltines and the water that she had from the garden hose. And that’s what her [sic] and her 2-year-old were living off of,” Pittmann said.

Without hesitation, Deputy Pittmann and Deputy Mascorro did what MCSO said is “simply part of their job.”

“Immediately, Deputy Mascorro said that he says we need to get them some food and try to help them,” Pittmann said.

So, deputies Pittmann and Mascorro took the two grocery shopping to stock up on snacks for the trip back home. After shopping, the deputies and the woman talked about her challenging situation, trying to find a solution.

“Talking to her, she said she was $53 short for her bus ticket home,” Pittmann said. “It wasn’t even a question. I just went and withdrew 60 bucks from the ATM.”

To the woman’s surprise, she and her baby would be going home sooner than she thought.

“She goes, ‘The day I get that money from panhandling, (she says) is the day that I’m out of here.’ So I told her, I said, ‘You’re gonna go home tonight,'” Pittmann said.

Video provided by the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.

