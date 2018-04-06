Federal officer assaulted in Gila River

Authorities are investigating after a federal officer was assaulted Friday evening in Gila River, federal authorities said.

The assault was reported near Interstate 10 and Casa Blanca Road, according to the FBI.

The FBI is investigating.

No additional information was immediately available.

