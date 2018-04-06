Parents of quintuplets speak out about five new bundles of joy

Jamie and Skyler Scott of Utah recently welcomed quintuplets into their family.

“Five babies at once; why not? It’ll be fun,” said Skyler Scott.

Back on March 21, Jamie gave birth to Violet Rose, Daisy Kate, Logan Matthew, Lincoln Alan and Lily Jane.

“The delivery was very, very quick. I wasn’t awake,” said Jamie Scott.

“It was amazing watching one person after another stream in, so calm.And then during, we have 30 total people in there, everyone was so calm and like, ‘this is what we do,’ and it brought me a lot of comfort,” said Skyler.

At just 29 weeks, the babies each weighed a little over two pounds. Mom gained nearly 75 pounds during the pregnancy.

Their journey into this world didn’t come easily.

After having two children, Shayden, who’s now 12, and Landon, now 7, the Scotts wanted another baby. They had some difficulty, so they reached out to a fertility specialist. Two rounds of intra-uterine insemination later, and they soon realized their treatment worked a little too well. Jamie was pregnant with quintuplets.

Her water broke at the end of January, but miraculously, with the help of Dr. John Elliott at St. Joseph Hospital and Medical Center of Phoenix, she was able to keep the babies inside of her for seven more weeks.

“I’ve been doing this for 38 years, and this was kind of a first for me,” said Elliott.

According to data from St. Joe’s, quintuplets are incredibly rare and happen in just one of every 55-million pregnancies.

“I’m very tired right now. I know doing this, it’s going to take the two of us and a whole village of people back home,” said Jamie.

The family has a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs and diapers.

