Jeep goes over cliff at Lake Pleasant; driver blames wasp

A Jeep went over a cliff at Lake Pleasant Friday, but the driver was not hurt.

Police say the 46-year-old driver was alone in his Jeep when a wasp flew into his vehicle.

As the man tried to remove the wasp he lost sight of the cliff.

Realizing his vehicle would be going of the cliff and into the lake, he was able to jump out to safety without being injured.

Impairment is not a factor in this incident.

