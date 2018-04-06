9-year-old Phoenix girl turns down birthday gifts, gives to needy pets and people instead

Hadley's parents put together a birthday invitation with a list of items needed on the back. Some gave cash, so Hadley went shopping for crates, pet food, blankets, toys and shampoo. (Source: Angella Gray)

Hadley Gray just celebrated her 9th Birthday, but the Phoenix third grader didn't get any presents. She didn't want any.

"I was planning my birthday party and I looked in my room to see anything I would need or want, and there was nothing I needed or wanted," said Hadley.

Hadley decided instead to ask family and friends to donate whatever they could to the homeless and local pet shelters.

Her parents put together a birthday invitation with a list of items needed on the back. Some gave cash, so Hadley went shopping for crates, pet food, blankets, toys and shampoo.

"It made me happy, but I was really shocked," said Hadley's mother Angella Gray. "She had it all planned out. I came home and she already had a lot of everything she wanted to ask for -- donations for the homeless and pet shelters"

Many of those donations were delivered Friday morning to the Maricopa County Animal Shelter.

The generous 9-year-old got to meet some of the beneficiaries, including a new mom with a bunch of puppies to feed.

"A lot of times we don't think of our younger generation being so selfless," said Jose Miguel Santiago, with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control. "For us, we love the fact that they do something like this that is so beneficial for the shelter, especially now that we're getting into the warmer months. We need supplies more than ever."

Hadley's mom is hoping her daughter's story will inspire others to help people and pets in need.

"It makes me feel really proud of her," said Angella Gray. "She's nine and already thinking of other people."

