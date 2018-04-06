County shelters in desperate need of dog food

Can you help feed some dogs in need?

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control says its two shelters are in desperate need of dog food, especially canned dog food, and especially as the busy summer months approach.

And if you come in to adopt an animal this weekend and bring a donation of food, you'll get something in return.

For every adopter who brings in brings a case of canned food AND a bag of dry dog food (any size) on Saturday, April 7 or Sunday, April 8 will get a microchip for FREE.

"The food coming in will be vital for us to prepare for the summer months, and for the adopter getting the microchip will be vital if their pet were to ever get lost," said Jose Miguel Santiago with Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

Adopters will still be required to pay adoption fees, which for adult dogs (20lbs or more) is just the $17 licensing fee, adult dogs (19lbs or less) $50 and puppies (6mths or less) $150.

Of course, even if you're NOT adopting, you can drop off food donations of any kind, and they will be much appreciated by the furry friends.

For information on adoption or food donation, visit MCACC at:

West Valley Animal Care Center

2500 S 27th Avenue

27th Avenue, South of Durango

Phoenix, AZ 85009

602-506-7387

or

East Valley Animal Care Center

2630 W Rio Salado Parkway

Loop 101 / Rio Salado Parkway

Mesa, AZ 85201

602-506-7387

[RELATED: MCACC reminds pet owners to take precautions during extreme heat]

[SPECIAL SECTION: Critter Corner]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.