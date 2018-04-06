Arizona to send 150 Guard members to border next week

Arizona will deploy about 150 members of the state National Guard to the U.S.-Mexico border next week.

Gov. Doug Ducey announced the troop call-up in a tweet Friday and said he was working closely with the defense and homeland security departments. More details are expected to come from the state Guard.

[READ MORE: Arizona governor embraces Trump plan for Guard on border]

The announcement comes two days after President Donald Trump said he wanted to deploy the military along the border with Mexico.

[READ MORE: Trump admin sending National Guard troops to the US-Mexico border]

Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said he had no details on what the troops would be assigned to do. In previous border deployments, Arizona troops did border watch missions, supported border wall construction and helped with administrative and other support tasks.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.