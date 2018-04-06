Dirty Dining April 6: Toxic chemicals and cold medicine kept next to food

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Del Taco

1035 S. Arizona Ave

Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:

Raw hamburger not at proper temperature

Dried on tomato left on slicer

Chou's Kitchen

1250 E. Apache Blvd

Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:

A male staff member scratching his nose and face – then cooking food

Food particles left on food containers

The Trough Bar & Grill

9303 E. Apache Trail

Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:

Toxic chemicals placed on food prep table

Ham sandwiches kept past discard date



Empire China Bistro

7641 E. Guadalupe Road

Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Dirt, grease and debris throughout the establishment.

Newspaper used to wrap green beans.

Cold medicine stored over sauces.

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Arizona Bread Company

7000 E. Shea Blvd

Scottsdale

85254



La Casa Blanca

24605 S. McQueen Road

Chandler

85249



Subway

21655 N. Lake Pleasant Road

Peoria

85382

La Bamba Bar

1248 E. Broadway Road

Phoenix

85040

The Blind Pig

3370 N. Hayden road

Scottsdale

85251

Ono Hawaiian BBQ

13864 W. Bell Road

Surprise

85374

