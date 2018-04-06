Dirty Dining April 6: Toxic chemicals and cold medicine kept next to food

Every week, CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit Maricopa County's website at www.maricopa.gov.

Here are the Valley restaurants with the most health code violations this week.

Del Taco
1035 S. Arizona Ave
Chandler

4 violations

Among the violations:
Raw hamburger not at proper temperature
Dried on tomato left on slicer

Chou's Kitchen
1250 E. Apache Blvd
Tempe

4 violations

Among the violations:
A male staff member scratching his nose and face – then cooking food
Food particles left on food containers

The Trough Bar & Grill
9303 E. Apache Trail
Mesa

5 violations

Among the violations:
Toxic chemicals placed on food prep table
Ham sandwiches kept past discard date


Empire China Bistro
7641 E. Guadalupe Road
Mesa

6 violations

Among the violations:

Dirt, grease and debris throughout the establishment.
Newspaper used to wrap green beans.
Cold medicine stored over sauces.

Dean's List - Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Arizona Bread Company
7000 E. Shea Blvd
Scottsdale
85254


La Casa Blanca
24605 S. McQueen Road
Chandler
85249


Subway
21655 N. Lake Pleasant Road
Peoria
85382

La Bamba Bar
1248 E. Broadway Road
Phoenix
85040

The Blind Pig
3370 N. Hayden road
Scottsdale
85251

Ono Hawaiian BBQ
13864 W. Bell Road
Surprise
85374

Jason Barry

Click to learn more about Jason.

