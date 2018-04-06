Coyotes sign goaltender Antti Raanta to 3-year deal

The Arizona Coyotes have re-signed goaltender Antti Raanta to a three-year deal.

General manager John Chayka announced the move Friday that keeps Raanta under contract through the 2020-21 season. Raanta would have been an unrestricted free agent this summer.

The 28-year-old Raanta is 21-16-6 with a 2.24 goals-against average and .930 save percentage in 46 games after injuries threatened to derail his season. With Raanta playing well and improvements under first-year coach Rick Tocchet, Arizona is 16-8-2 since Feb. 12 after losing 42 of its first 55 games.

"It's obviously a dream come true for sure. That was the whole plan for this year to play good, to give the team a chance to win, and prove to everybody that I can be the guy," said Raanta to coyotes.com. "Obviously when there's a lot of talking you kind of want to get it done and move forward. Finally we made it happen. Super excited, been probably smiling six hours after it happened. It's a great thing and i can't wait to get the new season started."

Raanta is 9-1-0 with a 1.30 GAA and .959 save percentage and two shutouts in his past 10 appearances. That's the play Chayka expected when the Coyotes acquired Raanta and center Derek Stepan from the New York Rangers last offseason in a trade that meant giving up the seventh overall pick and defensive prospect Anthony DeAngelo.

The deal is for three years and a reported $4,25 million a season. The Coyotes close out the season on Saturday night in Glendale against Anaheim.

