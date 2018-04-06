Easley's Fun Shop closing after 72 years

The shop, open year-round, has been family owned since its conception, and, according to their Facebook page, it’s time for the family to just be a family. (Source: Easley's Fun Shop Facebook)

The bright, yellow building on 7th Avenue and McDowell Road holds costumes, theatrical make up and any accessory you can think of. (Source: Easley's Fun Shop Facebook)

After 72 years of bringing the Phoenix-area Halloween joy, Easley’s Fun Shop is closing after this upcoming fall season. (Source: Easley's Fun Shop Facebook)

After 72 years of bringing the Phoenix-area Halloween joy, Easley’s Fun Shop is closing after this upcoming fall season.

The bright, yellow building on 7th Avenue and McDowell Road holds costumes, theatrical make up and any accessory you can think of. Easley's, open year-round, has been family-owned since its conception, and, according to their Facebook page, it’s time for the family "to just be a family."

According to their website, it all started with Bert Easley. As a Vaudeville magician and entrepreneur, he decided to open a magic store in downtown Phoenix in 1947 that slowly grew bigger with more and more gag gifts, novelties and eventually, costumes.

The 15,000-square foot shop’s busiest time of the year is, of course, Halloween. By September, on average, they have about 10,000 unique costumes for sale for the whole family, their website said.

In the comments on their Facebook announcement, many Phoenix customers recounted their fun through the years shopping for wigs, skeletons and everything in between, making it sad to see them go.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2018 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.